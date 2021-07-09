Matthew Krutenat: U.S. Postal Inspectors searching for felon accused of burglarizing P.O. boxes

U.S. Postal Inspectors are asking for the public's help to find Matthew David Krutenat, 41, who has been accused of breaking into multiple P.O. boxes inside the Kingston post office.

Investigators have issued a warrant for his arrest and believe that Krutenat could be in anywhere in Kitsap County, Snohomish County, Seattle or Bellevue.

The suspect was caught on a surveillance video from June 21st pulling into the post office parking lot in a light-colored early 2000s Cadillac Escalade, according to inspectors.

The video shows the Krutenat entering the building around midnight where he spends several minutes breaking into multiple boxes and stealing the mail.

"We're still looking to determine how he got into the PO Boxes, what tool he may have used and then he leaves" said U.S. Postal Inspector John Wiegand. "So, he knew what he was doing. He knew where he was going and he planned to do this."

A woman was seen in the Escalade with Krutenat who investigators tracked to a nearby gas station. She was also identified but authorities have not issued a warrant for her.

Krutenat has felony convictions of hit-and-run, harassment and stalking and has several other pending cases in King County. Krutenat is 5'10", 190 pounds.

If you can provide any information or a tip on the whereabouts of Matthew David Krutenat, submit an anonymous tip to Puget Sound Crime Stoppers for a full $1,000 cash reward. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or text the information through the P3 Tips app on your cellphone.

