Mark Hicks: Wanted suspect charged with assaulting airport worker after being banned from getting on flight

A man accused of assaulting a gate worker at Sea-Tac Airport after he'd been banned from getting on his flight is wanted in King County.

Port of Seattle Police say 47-year-old Mark Hicks refused to wear a mask as he waited to get on a plane last August. The pilot of the plane reportedly overheard Hicks saying he wasn't going to wear a mask on the flight and then that pilot made the decision to ban Hicks from the plane.

Detectives say he tried to board anyway and pushed past a gate worker, knocking her to the ground and sending her to the hospital in an ambulance.

She suffered a separated shoulder, endured a lot of pain and had to take time off from work to heal.

Hicks was arrested at the airport, released from jail later that day and has a warrant for his arrest after he was charged and did not show up to court.

"We think he may be in Washington or maybe has fled to California. We're asking friends, or family to put pressure on him to come back and let's get this warrant cleared up. And, we know that our message doesn't stop at state lines. We've been finding folks throughout the U.S. and encouraging them to come back and that pressure is tough," said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

If anyone can tell detectives where to find him, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps get him into custody.