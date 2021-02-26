Machela Sheckles and Benjamin Veniale: Shooting suspect named 'Rain,' boyfriend called 'Flatline' both wanted

article

King County Sheriff’s detectives say a woman accused of shooting a romantic rival is on the run after detectives say she shot the victim in the chest a point blank range.

Machela Sheckles, a.k.a. ‘Rain,’ has a $100,000 warrant for 1st Degree Assault.

The victim survived.

Detectives say ‘Rain’ could be hiding with her boyfriend, Benjamin Veniale, a.k.a. ‘Flatline,’ who is wanted by the Department of Corrections for Escape and is a suspect in a shooting in Pierce County.

Detectives say this couple should be considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

"She has many distinct tattoos, including one on her forearm that says 'goddess' and in this case she was a goddess with a gun, but also a goddess with a boyfriend with a bit of a wandering eye and she was part of a lover's triangle that had one too many lovers, so on December 12th she contacted the woman that she thought was also romantically involved with her boyfriend and in an area of Federal Way, just near unincorporated King County there, she shot this woman once on the evening of December 12th," said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Prosecutors say Sheckles did it out of pure jealousy and pre-meditation.

Detectives say she was last spotted on January 17th in Federal Way, riding inside a 2004 BMW 530 and could be hiding with Veniale in motels between King and Pierce county.

"We want to get her in custody. If she's willing to resort to this sort of violence and use a firearm, anything is possible," said Sgt. Meyer.

Machela Sheckles is 27 years old, 5’4" and weighs 214 pounds.

‘Flatline’ is 24 years old.

If you know where they're hiding, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to her arrest.