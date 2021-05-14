Logotala Gafa: Honolulu Police say wanted shooting suspect could be hiding in Seattle area

article

Police in Honolulu, Hawaii believe a fugitive accused of shooting a man is hiding in the Seattle area.

Detectives say Logotala ‘Tala’ Gafa shot a man in the torso at 2:11am in front of a business in Honolulu on April 18th.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but survived.

Prosecutors have charged Gafa with Assault in the First Degree and issued a $300,000 warrant for his arrest.

Detectives have information he is in the Seattle area, so they reached out to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for help to find him. They say he should be considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

"Shot somebody in the middle of the night. To take him into custody, we don't know what he's capable of with his contacts here, or if he has access to more firearms," said Ret. Sgt. Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

He’s 27 years old, 5'11" and weighs 180 pounds.

If you know where he's staying, or have any information to help find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).