Listen to voice of serial armed robber, help ID him and his crew of armed crooks

article

Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify the three suspects wanted for two armed robberies in the north end on February 12th.

At the Chevron they robbed in the University District, there is audio on the gas station's surveillance cameras, so take a listen to the video below and see if you recognize the voice you hear.

The gunman with a silver semi-automatic pistol and gold-and-white athletic shoes made the clerk turn out his pockets and stole his wallet, then all three took off running out the door and through the parking lot.

An hour and a half earlier, the gunman and the suspect in the green and white hoodie were caught on camera robbing a 76 gas station a mile and a half away. Detectives say he ordered the clerk to open the cash register, or he would hurt him. After he gave him the money, he ordered the clerk to kneel on the floor. The victim told officers that he felt afraid for his life. He also told police that the suspects were speaking a language to each other that he didn't recognize. Unfortunately, there is no audio of it, but detectives are hoping somebody can help identify them.

"They're armed and they're pretty brazen. They go into these convenience stores after dark. One was about seven o'clock at night, one was about nine o'clock at night and there's still a lot of activity around, citizens could get caught in there too, just normal shoppers, so we want to get these guys off the street as soon as possible," said Ret. Sgt. Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget sound.

Advertisement

Detectives describe them as black men in their 20s and around 5'10".

If you can identify any of them, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you will remain anonymous. Text their photos and names through the P3 Tips app, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).