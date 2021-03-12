Listen to gunman's barrage of bullets hitting homes; help ID suspect who detectives say has the wrong house

article

A barrage of bullets hits three houses in a Pierce County neighborhood, waking people up in terror and thankfully missing everyone who could have been hit.

Detectives say the house in Spanaway has been shot at two times now: First on February 16th and most recently on March 1st.

Detectives say the gunman has the wrong house and this is a case of mistaken identity with no motive for the shootings. A young couple with a two year old child lives there.

"Honestly, we're just trying to make sure that this person is not continuing to harass, or shoot this family's home. We're hoping somebody would recognize this person, maybe the way he walks, or the clothes that he's wearing. You see him standing out in the street near the driveway, firing shots at the home and then he's fumbling with his gun before he walks around the corner, we're thinking to a vehicle. If somebody happened to see a vehicle taking off from the neighborhood that day, or someone knows who that person is, please call us to give us information, so we can use tips to try to find this person," said Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss.

If you know who the gunman is, or have any information at all that could help Pierce County Sheriff's detectives identify him, submit a tip right now to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips app, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).