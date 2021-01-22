Lacey police seeking public's help identifying suspects in high school break-ins

It's already difficult enough right now for kids to learn without thieves stealing the electronics they will need. And now Lacey police are trying to solve a rash of burglaries at River Ridge High School.

One suspect was seen using a hammer to smash out a window of the high school. These break-ins started last November and the most recent one was on Jan. 11th.

Suspect breaking into high school.

"In this day and age with remote learning, what's crucial for the kids is the Chromebook, that's what they are using to communicate and do their schoolwork. With many of these things being stolen, it prohibits, you know, these students from learning, it's unfortunate, you know, this is a, it's a crime, not just a burglary, it's a felony crime. But those affected are the students," said Det. Eric Lever with Lacey Police Department.

The photos of the suspect inside the school and wearing the headlamp are from the most recent break-in. The video of him using the hammer to smash the window is from Nov. 24th.

Detectives say a second suspect in a sedan waited in the car and served as the getaway driver. Just one day prior to that burglary, the same suspects hit a construction site near the school.

To make matters even worse. This surveillance video shows the thief using bolt-cutters to break into a portable where the football team stores gear and equipment.

Detectives say the male suspect is described as white, about 5'10, and has a medium build.

If you recognize him or know anything about these break-ins that can help Lacey police identify the suspects, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of the South Sound through the the P3 Tips app on your cell phone.