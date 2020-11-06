Kitsap County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Wilson retires after 26 years of service

article

I want to show our appreciation to a longtime partner of Washington’s Most Wanted who retired last week.

Deputy Scott Wilson spent more than 26 years serving the good people of Kitsap County.

He joined the sheriff’s office after retiring from the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant Commander.

His assignments included patrol deputy, field training officer and honor guard coordinator, but many of you will recognize him as the agency’s Public Information Officer and a familiar face to our viewers.

"There are various mindsets in the law enforcement community with regard to media relations. I came in with the training that I have for the military. Bring the media on board. Get them involved as much as possible. They are your customers and that's the way I've looked at it. I don't look at it as an a adverse relationship, I look at as a partnership,” said Retired Dep. Wilson.

It has been an honor to work with Deputy Wilson, whose attention to detail and readiness to help always made our jobs easier.

From all of us here at Washington’s Most Wanted, thank you for your service, for your commitment to the community and we wish you a very happy retirement.