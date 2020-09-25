King County detectives, Secret Service searching for suspects charged in multi-state counterfeit check scheme

article

The King County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Secret Service are asking for the public's help to find three convicted felons who have federal warrants for their arrest.

36-year-old William Q. Muhammad, 28-year-old Donvea D. Adams and 27-year-old Kamal H. Brown have all been charged with Aggravated ID Theft and Bank Fraud.

The federal arrest warrants are the result of a multi-state complex counterfeit check scheme investigation. Detectives say the suspects are accused of using the stolen payroll account information from multiple small businesses to create fake checks. Investigators say they have stolen well in excess of $1,000,000.

“They were able to arrest multiple suspects in this case but these three guys are still outstanding. 1:00:06 'They also have a very long criminal history. They have a lot of convictions in the past for other types of crime and serious violent crimes and the detectives want to get them off the street," said King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Detectives say they are believed to be in the North King County area but are known to travel throughout Western Washington to see multiple girlfriends and commit fraud.

William Muhammad's criminal history dates back to 1997 and includes convictions for assault with substantial bodily harm, multiple counts of theft, intimidating a witness, violating a domestic violence protection order numerous times and criminal trespass 1st and 2nd degree. He currently has a department of corrections warrant for his arrest.

Advertisement

Donvea Adams has a felony criminal history dating back to 2006 that started with robbery 2nd degree and includes robbery 1st degree, assault 2nd degree, domestic violence assault 2nd degree-strangulation and domestic violence assault 3rd degree - substantial pain, attempted theft and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Kamal Brown's felony convictions started in 2009 and include robbery 1st degree, unlawful possession of a firearm, malicious mischief and criminal trespass 2nd degree.

If you can tell detectives where to find any of these suspects, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. It is anonymous. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit the information through the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free. You can also go to www.P3Tips.com. You will never be asked to give your name.