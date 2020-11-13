Kevin Zerfass: Convicted child rapist wanted for failing to register as sex offender in Pierce County

article

Deputies are asking for your help to find wanted child rapist, Kevin Zerfass.

He has a felony warrant for his arrest for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

He was convicted of 1st Degree Child Rape in 1998.

He's 64 years old, 5’7” and weighs 235 pounds.

If you know where to find him, submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You will be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.