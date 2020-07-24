Kent Police seek ID of suspect accused of shooting six people at bus stop

article

Kent Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the male suspect wearing a camouflage hoodie accused of shooting six people at a bus stop at 6pm on Monday, July 13th.

The victims ranged in age from 15 to 49 years old. The youngest victim is still in intensive care at Harborview Medical Center.

Surveillance video showed the suspect running from the scene, through the parking lot of the La Plaza Midway Shopping Center at 23313 Pacific Highway South, near Kent Des Moines Rd.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument between two groups.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can identify this suspect seen walking away after the shooting. You will remain anonymous. Submit tips and photos through the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free, or go to www.P3Tips.com.

If you wish to send information to the case detective, email RGilcrist@kentwa.gov.

Advertisement