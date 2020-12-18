Justin Wold: Convicted felon with 'Love is Pain' neck tattoo wanted on multiple arrest warrants

article

The words ‘Love is Pain’ inked on his neck and ‘West Side’ tattooed on his forearms are ways to spot a convicted felon wanted in King County.

It's been almost a year since Justin Wold was arrested by deputies on the Muckleshoot Reservation on his warrants for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle in King County, assault in Seattle and 1st Degree Domestic Violence Trespass in Auburn.

And, more charges got added after deputies searched him. "They find he has a pocket full of heroin, a meth pipe and a domestic violence no contact order with a woman who is just a few yards away. We’re always concerned when we know someone is involved in auto theft, narcotics and is violating court orders. He’s someone who seems to make his own rules. We need to get him into custody," said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Justin wold is 31 years old.

Detectives say he’s lived in the past on the north side of Seattle and the south side of King County.

If you know where he's hiding now, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.