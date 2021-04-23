‘Justice for Owar:’ Detectives seek surveillance video, someone to come forward to help identify teen’s killer

article

The family of a 16 year old boy gunned down at a house party in Spokane Valley desperately needs someone to do the right thing -- to come forward and tell Spokane Valley Police Major Crimes detectives anything that can help identify his killer.

Owar Opiew was a sophomore at Mead High School. He played on his school's basketball team. But, on Sunday, February 7th, just after midnight, Owar was shot and killed outside a house party in the 900 block of S. Beige Rd.

No one at the party came forward with any information that could help lead to an arrest.

Major Crimes detectives are asking everyone who lives near the house where Owar was shot to review their home video footage and report any suspicious vehicles or activity between approximately 11pm on February 6th to 1am on February 7th.

You can upload any photos and video through the P3 Tips app that you can download to your smart phone for free and stay anonymous.

Advertisement

If you know anything at all that can help identify Owar's killer or killers, use the P3 Tips app to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest, or you can call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You never have to give your name and you will get a cash reward if your tip helps lead to an arrest in the case.