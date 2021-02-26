Joseph England: WMW viewers help ID 'Bow-Chicka-Bow-Wow' suspect seen having sex before home burglary

article

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The search is on for a convicted felon with a long history of burglarizing people's homes.

King County Sheriff's detectives are asking for your help to find 36-year-old Joseph England. He is wanted for Residential Burglary, the same charge he's been convicted of 11 times before.

Your tips to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound helped identify England as one of the ‘Bow-Chicka-Bow-Wow Burglars’ that I featured last weekend. I gave them that saucy nickname after detectives say England and a female suspect were seen on camera having sex in a woman's driveway in SE King County right before he broke into the victim's home and stole her jewelry and other items.

Detectives have identified the female suspect and are trying to find her to determine her level of involvement in the burglary, so I am not naming her until she is formally charged with a crime.

Detectives say the truck they were seen having sex in turned out to be England's 2011 Nissan Titan. Below is how it looks now after detectives say he tried to change its appearance by putting new tires, wheels, fenders and a grill on it. Detectives say he gave up on that plan and is borrowing vehicles from friends to drive instead.

Advertisement

If Joseph England sounds familiar to longtime Washington's Most Wanted viewers, that's because I nicknamed him ‘The Grinch Burglar’ back in 2015 after he broke into a home in Kent the day after Christmas. In less than a week, your tips helped police catch him in Federal Way and he was sentenced to six years in prison.

"Here's a burglar who just keeps repeating his offenses. Obviously, the criminal justice system is not working for him, because again, we see him out there, again committing property crimes and violating those safe spaces in our homes," said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer. And, that includes a new criminal charge filed in King County for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle after Auburn Police caught him in December with a stolen motorcycle.

Joseph England's criminal history also includes convictions for Identity Theft 2nd Degree, five convictions for Theft of a Motor Vehicle, as well as Theft of a Firearm, Reckless Driving and Assault 4th Degree-Domestic Violence.

Now, he's looking at a new charge for Residential Burglary. "Detectives are going to be sending paperwork to take to prosecutors now to get charges filed. We anticipate he’ll be receiving a summons and we very much want to know where he is, where you can locate him. Please share his location via the P3 Tips app and let's try and get him in custody before he commits even more burglaries," said Sgt. Meyer.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can tell detectives where to find England, or the woman who was with him. It is anonymous. You can call 1-800-222-TIPS, or submit the information at www.p3tips.com.