Joe Gray: Wanted 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect accused of shooting and killing man on New Year's Eve

Spokane Valley Police Major Crimes Detectives are hoping you can help them find deadly shooting suspect, Joseph ‘Joe’ Gray.

He’s considered ‘armed and dangerous’ and wanted for 1st Degree Murder.

Detectives say he shot and killed 35-year-old Christopher Smith during an argument on New Year's Eve.

A woman detectives say was with Gray and Smith when the shooting happened was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Spokane County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Robbery.

Detectives say the shooting happened on S. Park Road and began as an argument and altercation between Gray and Smith and the woman.

Detectives say at some point during the incident, as the three ran through the neighborhood yelling and banging on doors, Gray pulled a handgun and shot Smith, who later died at a hospital.

Joe gray is 28 years old.

If you know where he's hiding, you’re asked to call 911.

If you have information regarding the shooting, or Gray’s recent activities, you are asked to call:

Major Crimes Detective Marc Melville at 509-477-3325

--or--

Major Crimes Detective Nate Bohanek at 509-477-3223