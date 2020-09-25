James Vargas: WMW tips help identify 'dead eyed deviant' suspect seen exposing himself on bus

article

A warning to watch out for this fugitive if you ride the bus.

King County Sheriff's detectives are asking for your help to find James Vargas.

Prosecutors have charged him with Indecent Exposure and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Detectives say Vargas was identified thanks to Crime Stoppers tips.

Deputies say a woman listened to her gut that something was wrong with this guy and started recording cell phone video. It showed him expose himself as the bus rode from downtown Seattle to Lake City Way and then start masturbating. The expression on his face never changed. Just creepy. He boarded the route 522 bus at Madison St. and 4TH Ave. The video is extremely graphic and at one point he waves at the victim to try to get her attention to watch him. He had no idea he was being recorded. He never said a word and exited the bus at the stop near 125th on Lake City Way.

“I think it's terrifying for that victim to have to see something like that. It was amazing, between the time it aired on the show, until we got all of our tips, was just a couple of days and all of a sudden we had him identified,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “We know that he hangs out in Seattle. We know that he rides the bus, but we haven't been able to locate him yet, so we're hoping somebody knows where he lives exactly, or possibly where he works, so that we can go grab him, pick him up. He can also turn himself in, but so far, that hasn't happened."

James Vargas is 23 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He put the address of a church in Seattle's University District on his driver's license, so detectives do not have a good idea of where he has lived in the past and where he could be now.

If you know where deputies can find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Use the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).