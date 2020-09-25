'It's very upsetting that this keeps happening to us:' Help ID latest crew of crooks to rob Everett pot shop

article

After we featured surveillance video last February showing a pot shop worker using bear spray to thwart would-be robbers, you'd think word would travel for crooks to steer clear of the store in Everett. But, it didn't travel far enough, because now the same business is reeling from another bold heist last week.

Surveillance video shows four suspects barge into MarijuanaClub99 on Highway 99 and Gibson Rd. just before 10:45am on September 17th. The worker saw them coming and went to the back of the store to hide. The first suspect that came in had a handgun pointed towards where the worker had just been. He and a second suspect in a gray hoodie went to a display of products and brought it crashing down to the ground.

The third and fourth suspects went straight to where the weed is and shoveled it into bags to steal.

You can see in the video that the fourth suspect in the blue-colored hoodie and gray sweatpants is tall and lanky.

The four suspects were in-and-out in less than a minute. "We have somebody that watches from their cell phone, so we set the alarm off immediately, which made them not stay as long. If anybody can help us catch these guys, it'd be a blessing. It's very upsetting that this keeps happening to us. We're a family-run place. We don't have investors and it's just very upsetting that it keeps happening and we just want to get them caught,” said store owner Ryan Johnson-Watkins.

Advertisement

Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies say the four suspects got away in a black vehicle.

If you recognize anything about them, or know anything at all that can help identify them, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information. You can also upload photos through the app, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 for each of the four suspects that you can help get identified and arrested.