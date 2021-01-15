'I hope that he can feel it when I hold his hand:' Help hit and run victim's family, deputies find driver

article

This case is just heartbreaking. A 64-year-old mentally-challenged man hit by a vehicle and critically injured while crossing a road in Thurston County.

Deputies have exhausted all leads and are hoping you can help find the driver who never stopped.

This is not the actual vehicle shown above and in the video, but deputies believe it's similar to the one they are looking for. It's either a red or dark-colored 1988 to 1995 Nissan Pathfinder. It will be missing a black driver's side mirror assembly and plastic trim on the front driver's side wheel.

They've tracked down every Pathfinder like this in Thurston County at their last-known registered address and haven't found it, so it could be in another county or even hidden. "Maybe they know a neighbor that's recently covered up their vehicle. If somebody sold one recently and hasn't transferred the title, that could be a small thing that breaks the case for us," said Thurston County Sheriff’s Dep. Camm Clark.

Deputy Clark was the first on the scene after Robert Fairchild was hit. He was in critical care for almost 7 weeks.

His brother says Robert is a sweetheart of a man who was living on his own and capable of handling the daily routines of life.

That all changed on November 20th at 5:26pm, when Robert was hit while trying to cross the roadway near his home in the 7900 block of Martin Way East, in front of Gibson's Custom Meats in Olympia.

He suffered a head injury, six broken ribs and a shattered arm and is still recovering in a medical facility.

His brother says Robert is not able to speak or do much more than track with his eyes. "I hope that he can feel it when I hold his hand, or when I talk to him, or that he can hear, but I'm not sure he knows?" said Stephen Fairchild. He fears that Robert may never be able to live on his own again.

Deputies say it was dark out when Robert was struck and he was wearing camouflage and dark clothes, so it's possible the driver didn't see him, but they absolutely would have known they hit something.

So, maybe you work at a body shop and somebody came in looking for a mirror that matches, or you work in law enforcement and remember pulling over a vehicle like that missing a mirror? That information is crucial to solving this case.

There's a slim possibility the vehicle is a Nissan 4x4 truck in that 1998 to 1995 year range also, but witnesses said it was a Pathfinder.

Either way, you can call the Thurston County Sheriff's non-emergency dispatch at (360) 704-2740.

--or—

You can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of South Sound through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone, or by dialing the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.