Help U.S. Secret Service, King County Sheriff’s detectives find final 2 suspects in check scheme ring

The King County Sheriff's Office say Lisandre Dowell-Ennis and Solomon Leverette have both surrendered.

Donvea Adams and Elias Graham are still wanted.

----ORIGINAL CASE October 2, 2020-----

The King County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Secret Service say Donvea Adams, Elias Graham and Solomon Leverette are all still wanted after they were indicted in federal court for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Detectives say the suspects are part of a multi-state counterfeit check scheme. It’s a complex investigation in which the suspects are accused of using the stolen payroll account information from multiple small businesses to create fake checks. “We're talking about over a million dollars` worth of fraudulent charges, so this is a very significant loss for the people who are involved in this and these suspects were well-calculated in what they were doing. If we don't get them off the street, they're going to continue to commit crimes, they're going to continue to victimize people by taking identities and other things that they're doing,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

IN CUSTODY: Lisandre Dowell-Ennis Expand

IN CUSTODY: Solomon Leverette

WANTED: Elias Graham

Solomon Leverette is 37 years old. His criminal history dates back to 2007 and includes two convictions for Robbery 2nd Degree and two for car theft, as well as forgery and Theft 2nd Degree.

Elias graham is 20 years old and he just has driving offenses on his record.

WANTED: Donvea Adams

And then there's 28-year-old Donvea Adams. He has a felony criminal history dating back to 2006 that started with Robbery 2nd Degree and includes Robbery 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Domestic Violence Assault 2nd Degree-Strangulation and Domestic Violence Assault 3rd Degree-Substantial Pain, attempted theft and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

That Robbery 1st Degree conviction stems from a case I featured back in 2012 when he pistol-whipped a couple, putting them in the hospital.

He was WMW Capture #303 after he was caught by a SWAT team in Kent, thanks to tips from you.

Now, detectives are hoping you can help find him again.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, or the locations of any of the other federal fugitives, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You will never be asked for your name and there is a cash reward of up to $1,000.