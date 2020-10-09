Help Pierce County Sheriff's Peninsula Detachment ID suspect who burglarized small business to steal booze

article

It is no secret that 2020 has been very hard on bars and restaurants, especially the locally-owned small businesses.

On September 21st at 4:37am, a pub in the Gig Harbor area was burglarized and Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are hoping you can help identify the suspect responsible.

The crook smashed in a window at Jimmy's 94th Avenue Pub along State Route 302 in Wauna. He climbed through the window and stole several bottles of alcohol from behind the bar, before fleeing the business.

Detectives say the suspect appears to be a white male in his 20s or 30s, average height/weight and was wearing a red plaid hoodie, a baseball hat, a blue jacket, rubber garden gloves and blue jeans.

If you recognize him, or know anything that might help deputies with Pierce County Sheriff's Peninsula Detachment, contact Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips app on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(

Advertisement

it's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.