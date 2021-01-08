Help Moxee Police identify crew of bold business breakroom theft suspects

article

Moxee Police are asking for your help to identify a crew of bold business thieves.

Detectives say on December 21, 2020, three suspects went to Olympic Fruit company in Moxee. A get away driver stayed in the car while two male suspects entered the business and went into the break room.

They stole several bags and purses belonging to employees. They fled the scene in a late 90s gold Acura.

Within an hour they were in Union Gap on a shopping spree using the stolen credit cards. Loss prevention officers captured video of one of the same suspects and their vehicle which helped police later locate the car and impound it for a search.

Advertisement

Detectives have still have not identified the suspects yet and are hoping a tip from you will help them.

Please call Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980, or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone.

You can also call Moxee Police 24 hour dispatch at (509) 574-2500 and ask to speak with Sgt. Lewis.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 offered for information leading to the arrest of any of the suspects.