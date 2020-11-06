Help King County Sheriff's detectives solve senseless arson that destroyed family’s dream home

article

Who set a home on fire near Auburn last year that destroyed a family’s dream house?

The victims’ have started to rebuild after it was burned down in a case that has been ruled arson and detectives are hoping you can help solve.

Photos of the aftermath show the 7,300 square foot home on 201st Pl. SE was engulfed by flames on the morning of November 14th, 2019.

The home was close to being finished and was vacant at the time.

Fire investigators say they have no suspects so far, but are hoping that renewed attention will lead to some tips, because one arson can lead to another.

Advertisement

“All of us can relate to this. We’ve all planted a garden, or built a home, or restored a car. We’ve invested ourselves, our effort, our work to try to create something and this creation was almost complete when it was callously set on fire,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

If you have any information on the suspect or suspects involved, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or text a tip through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone. It’s anonymous and there is a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.