Help ID well-dressed serial bank robbery suspect detectives say has hit 4 banks in Tacoma

Tacoma Police are asking for your help to identify a serial bank robbery suspect who has now hit four times, including twice on Thursday, May 6th at:

KeyBank – 3501 S. 19th St.

Wells Fargo – 3607 6th Ave.

Detectives say he used a demand note, put his hands in his pockets and showed no weapon.

Tacoma Police say is also suspected of robbing:

Columbia Bank – 1959 S. Union Ave. on May 4th

Columbia Bank – 601 N. 1st St. on April 29th

Detectives describe him as around 30 years old, 5’8", with a medium build. He wears black framed glasses, a dress shirt and a tie.

If you know his name, or where police can find him, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Text the info through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You will remain anonymous.