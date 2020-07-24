Help ID unusual pair of armed robbers seen arguing outside store before violently robbing clerk
WANTED IN SEATTLE - Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify this violent couple after both of them hit a store clerk in the head during a robbery at the AM/PM located at 14424 Greenwood Ave N. at the corner of N. 145th St. at 4:40am on Monday.
Detectives say the male suspect had his hand inside his bag implying he had a gun. The victim told officers that he absolutely believed the suspect had a gun. They stole cash and cigarettes.
Suspect #1 is described as:
- White male
- Age: 20’s to 30’s
- Ht: 5'10" to 6'02"
- Carrying a dark blue shoulder bag with a light blue strap over his right shoulder
Wearing:
Advertisement
- Black and white handkerchief over nose and mouth
- Black knit cap
- Gray Polo sweater/sweatshirt
- Black and white gloves
- Blue denim jeans
- Gray Adidas tennis shoes
Suspect #2 is described as:
- White female
- Age: 20’s to 30’s
- Ht: 5'3 to 5'7"
- Carrying a black backpack on her back
Wearing:
- Gray and white handkerchief over her nose and mouth
- Black framed glasses
- Gray knit cap
- Black puffy North Face coat
- White gloves
- Black pants
- Pink tennis shoes
Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that identifies or leads to the arrest of either suspect.
If you know who they are or where detectives can find them, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or through the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free. You can also submit tips at www.P3Tips.com. It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 per suspect if your tip helps lead to an arrest.