Help ID unusual pair of armed robbers seen arguing outside store before violently robbing clerk

Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify this violent couple after both of them hit a store clerk in the head during a robbery at the AM/PM located at 14424 Greenwood Ave N. at the corner of N. 145th St. at 4:40am on Monday.

Detectives say the male suspect had his hand inside his bag implying he had a gun. The victim told officers that he absolutely believed the suspect had a gun. They stole cash and cigarettes.

Suspect #1 is described as:

White male

Age: 20’s to 30’s

Ht: 5'10" to 6'02"

Carrying a dark blue shoulder bag with a light blue strap over his right shoulder

Wearing:

Black and white handkerchief over nose and mouth

Black knit cap

Gray Polo sweater/sweatshirt

Black and white gloves

Blue denim jeans

Gray Adidas tennis shoes

Suspect #2 is described as:

White female

Age: 20’s to 30’s

Ht: 5'3 to 5'7"

Carrying a black backpack on her back

Wearing:

Gray and white handkerchief over her nose and mouth

Black framed glasses

Gray knit cap

Black puffy North Face coat

White gloves

Black pants

Pink tennis shoes

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that identifies or leads to the arrest of either suspect.

If you know who they are or where detectives can find them, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or through the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free. You can also submit tips at www.P3Tips.com. It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 per suspect if your tip helps lead to an arrest.