Help ID suspects seen robbing delivery driver at gunpoint, stealing his car with baby seat in the back

This despicable crime will offend all of you who are out there working hard every single day, trying to feed your families.

A home surveillance system shows two suspects point a gun at a delivery driver in Mountlake Terrace while he was out bringing food to people. They demanded his keys and his phone. Then, they jumped in his car and stole it, leaving him just standing there. He has a family to support, but these criminals don't care.

We are protecting the victim’s identity for his safety, but he agreed to speak with us in hopes it helps police find his car and the two thieves who took it.

On the surveillance video and right before the robbery, you can hear one of the suspects asking the victim, “Can you tell us where the bus stop is?” What happened next to the victim was terrifying for him. "Then, they start to show me a gun, a small gun and then they asked me to give them a key, my car key.” They also demanded his phone, before jumping in his silver 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid to steal it, with his baby's car seat in the back.

“He was actually afraid that they might shoot him. They threatened to shoot him twice, so he does appear calm, but this actually deeply affected him,” said Mountlake Terrace Police Det. Pat Hatchel.

Detectives say when they looked at another clip of video, they noticed a red Dodge following the victim to the home, then the two suspects walked up the driveway to wait for him. They suspect they stole the Honda to use it for another crime.

“Someone's probably going to get hurt with this, or more people will get robbed if we don't find them, so we do need to find them very, very badly,” said Det. Hatchel.

The driver says he'd never worried before about something like this happening to him, now he's trying to figure out what to do next. “That's the only income I get, delivering food, especially now in the COVID time.”

The victim’s Honda has Washington state license plate BOZ4174.

Call 911 or Mountlake Terrace Police if you spot it.

As for the suspects, detectives are hoping you know their names and if you do, Crime Stoppers is going to pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the information. Just call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone.