Help ID suspect seen wearing unique ‘Amsoil’ mechanic hat for bold bank robbery

Snohomish Police are hoping a bank robbery suspect's unique hat will help someone identify him. The ballcap says ‘Amsoil’ on it, the name of a national fuel company that sells synthetic oil for most anything with wheels: Cars, motorcycles, snowmobiles, you name it.

The suspect wore the mechanic hat for his heist at the Wells Fargo on 13th St. in the city of Snohomish on Monday afternoon, April 26th.

"Came in from the parking lot. Walked in on foot. No car seen. Walked into the bank, just walked right up to the first open teller that he saw. He had a piece of paper, it was a receipt-type paper, had a note written on it. He handed it to the teller and actually read it to her, said, 'Give me 20s, 50s, 100s. No dye packs. No trackers.' The teller immediately recognized that it was a robbery, handed over what he asked for, everything in her till and he put it in his bag that he had with him and simply walked out the door. We canvassed the area right away. We were unable to find anyone. He left the location on foot, so we're thinking he possibly had a car somewhere nearby, but we're looking at all the possibilities," said Snohomish Police Sgt. Nathan Alanis.

Police describe the suspect as white, 20 to 30 years old, average build, 5’6" to 5’10", with medium-length straight dark blonde, or light brown hair.

He wore a dark olive-green jacket, black pants, brown-tan hiking shoes and again, that black ‘Amsoil’ mechanic hat .

The big duffel bag he carried was gray and white.

If you can help identify him, Crime Stoppers of the Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. You will never be asked to give your name. Text through the P3 Tips app on your smart phone that you can download for free, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).