Help ID suspect seen stealing expensive microscope amidst riots, looting in Bellevue on May 31st

Bellevue Police want you to take a good look at this guy with the big microscope in his hand.

He's not late for biology class -- he's a thief who stole the expensive device from Porcello Jewelers in downtown Bellevue.

Detectives want to know his name and are hoping you can help.

“We are continuing to try and search for each and every one of the looting suspects from the May 31st incident, the rioting that happened to downtown Bellevue. This particular individual stole a microscope, which was worth thousands of dollars and fled from the scene. Now, we have been unable to identify him at this point and we are really hoping that your viewers will be able to lend us a hand and help out here. You get some really good shots of his face, so you can clearly see who he is and I know that someone out there knows who this guy is, perhaps saw him with this microscope, or saw that he was trying to sell it, so we're just asking people to think, take a good look at these pictures and then let us know,” said Meeghan Black with Bellevue Police.

Detectives say the suspect is white. He was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, a red bandana, white tennis shoes and a camouflage backpack.

Bellevue police say they have already identified a slew of looting suspects from the May 31st riots and are hoping someone can add this guy’s name to the list. “We are dedicating all kinds of resources. We have detectives who are dedicated to finding these looters. We are combing through tens of thousands of pieces of video, following up on each and every lead. We have Washington’s Most Wanted viewers who are giving us all kinds of tips and we've been able to identify and arrest several of these suspects and we're once again going to ask you for your help,” said Black.

If you recognize this microscope-stealing looting suspect, or think you know anything at all that can help get him identified for Bellevue Police, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous and you will get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.