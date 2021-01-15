Help ID shooting suspect accused of premeditatedly targeting customer inside smoke shop

article

Kent Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who shot a 21-year-old man on December 11th, 2020 who was shopping inside Star Vape smoke shop located at 10422 SE Kent Kangley Rd.

The suspect arrived in a grayish-blue Acura TL with a second accomplice who remained in the vehicle.



"At approximately 2:34 in the afternoon, a male subject walked into the store in an attempt to make sure the victim was shopping at that time. That male subject then leaves the store, gets into a car, pulls the car across the street from the business on the other side of S. 256th St, exits the vehicle, has his mask on, pulls the hood up over his head and walks back into the Vape store where the victim is at and shoots the victim, then turning and running out of the business. The suspect then runs back across the street to the waiting Acura and enters the front passenger seat. The Acura then exits the parking lot and heads eastbound on SE 256th St. at a high rate of speed," said Kent Police Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner.

Officers responded and provided life-saving measures until medics arrived. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and treated for a life-threatening gunshot wound. He survived.

Detectives have no information on a motive, or why the shooting occurred.

They are asking for the public's help to identify this suspect. Please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or text a tip through the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free. You will never be asked to give your name.