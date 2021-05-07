Help ID sexual assault suspect wanted for groping women in department store parking lots

article

Federal Way Police want you to take a good look at the man above seen on surveillance video wearing dark gray shorts, a black long-sleeved shirt with letters in white going down the left sleeve and a grayish/light-colored hat.

Detectives say he’s suspected of groping two women last week on Thursday, April 29th.

Detectives say he first grabbed a woman's chest in the Target parking lot at the Commons Mall just before 1pm.

A half hour later, police say the same suspect slapped a woman on her backside in the Ross parking lot located across the street from the mall.

After both assaults, detectives say he got into the silver 4-door BMW sedan pictured above that did not have license plates, only a temporary license tag taped to the inside of the back window.

Detectives are concerned there could be more victims.

If you recognize him, the BMW he drove, or know anything at all that can help Federal Way Police identify him, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. You'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps identify him.