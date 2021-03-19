Help ID serial car prowl suspect detectives hope will stop before he gets hurt

article

Bainbridge Island Police detectives have a plea to a young car prowl suspect to do the right thing and come talk to them before he, himself gets hurt.

They say he's the same suspect whose been caught on camera prowling vehicles at two different homes recently.

They really want you to look at him and his big, puffy hair to see if you recognize him.

A homeowner’s surveillance video from February 2nd shows the guy prowling a Ford truck parked in the victim's driveway in the Ferncliff area south of High School Rd. A second homeowner’s video shows a suspect looking through vehicles in the Buckskin Lane area off Baker Hill Rd.

Detectives says he's young and on a very dangerous path right now. "My fear as a detective and as a father is when these juveniles commit these crimes, that they don't think of the consequences down the road, if they get into the wrong car, or they start breaking into the wrong house, because there are people out there that will take defensive measures and defend their property and they don't know that this is a young kid and I don't want to see this kid get hurt, because someone else is in fear of their life and property. Just, if you're watching this and you know who you are, come in, talk to myself or the other detective that works here and we'll see what we can do for you," said Bainbridge Island Police Det. Erik Peffer.

Advertisement

Hopefully he does the right thing and turns himself in, but if not and if can tell Bainbridge Island Police detectives his name, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps identify him.