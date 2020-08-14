Help ID serial burglary suspects believed to have hit same house three times

article

Spokane County Sheriff's detectives are hoping you can help identify two serial home burglary suspects.

The photos from the victim's home surveillance camera are blurry, but detectives are hoping the yellow jacket that one of the burglars is wearing will help someone recognize who the two suspects are.

The victim lives on N. Adams St. in Spokane.

Detectives say their home was burglarized three separate times between July 3rd and July 11th.

Two other suspects in the case have been arrested. One man is a 30-time convicted felon. The other man has 4 felony convictions.

If you think you know anything at all that can help Spokane County Sheriff's detectives identify the last two suspects, contact Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest through the P3 Tips app on your smart phone, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to the arrest of either suspect.

Advertisement