Help ID ‘person of interest’ in brutal beating of grocery store shopper

article

Seattle Police Robbery detectives are asking for your assistance to identify the man pictured above carrying a blue five gallon bucket.

He had two dogs off-leash with him. They appear to be Pit Bull Terriers. One dog is brown and the other is white with black markings.

The video below is from outside the Safeway located at 9262 Rainier Ave. S.

Police say the man is a ‘person of interest’ in a brutal assault after a man was attacked and robbed of his wallet and cell phone after leaving the Safeway at 3:36pm, on March 18th.

"The victim, prior to this, had leashed-up his two animals on the east side of the store, gone into buy a few items, came back out and was beaten to the point where he has lost his memory and he's on his second surgery to get his eyesight back. So, this is someone we really want to talk to, to help solve this case. If somebody is aggravated like that and causes these kinds of troubles, it's time that we solve this case," said Ret. Sgt. Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Advertisement

Detectives say one of the victim's dogs sustained puncture wounds to its hip and hind legs consistent with being bitten by another dog.

Detectives say the attack was not seen on video, but believe the man in the video is responsible for the assault and robbery.

If you can identify him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can text information and any photos through the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous.