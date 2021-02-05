Help ID online-luring suspects who shot driver expecting to meet-up to sell E-Cigs

article

This case is a reminder to always be cautious when you meet up with a stranger to sell something through social media or any buy/sell app.

Detectives in Pierce County say a 19 year old man was shot in the jaw on December 30th while trying to sell E-Cigarettes and they are asking for your help to identify the two suspects.

Store surveillance video from a parking lot in the 5300 block of 66th St. W. in unincorporated Tacoma shows the two guys now wanted for aggravated assault. One suspect was wearing a grey hoodie with colorful writing and a design on the back. The other is wearing a white sweatshirt with the words, 'Mob Baby' on the back.

Detectives say the second suspect is the shooter.

"After the seller pulls his car into the parking lot, the two men walk over to the vehicle. When he rolled down the window, he talked to them a little bit and then after some conversation, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the driver of the vehicle. He was able to drive away safely and get to a hospital," said Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss.

The victim survived and was able to speak, but detectives say they have not been able to identify the suspects.

Deputies describe both men as black, in their 20s with slim builds.

They are hoping somebody recognizes their distinct clothing.

"These guys are very dangerous for the community. We want to make sure that they are locked up, so that they can't do this to somebody else, because they didn't get away with any goods this time, so what's to stop them from trying to do this a second time and hurt somebody else," said Sgt. Moss.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can identify either suspect. Text your tip through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone, or call the hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).