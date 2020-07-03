Help ID nervous armed store robber who frighteningly fired shot at start of his heist

article

You really gotta feel for store clerks these days as armed robbers wearing masks continue to take advantage of the pandemic to commit crimes.

Surveillance video from last month in Parkland of a very nervous suspect in a medical mask who immediately fired-off a shot when he walked into a 7-Eleven at 138th St. S. and Pacific Ave. S. just after 4:30am on Tuesday, June 16th.

He put a backpack on the counter, then backed up and checked outside to make sure nobody was coming. When the clerk came over, the suspect demanded the cash from the registers.

"Our biggest concern about this suspect is that now that he`s fired a round and he`s been successful at getting money, that he`s going to keep on doing it until we can get him caught,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.

Detectives say the victim described the suspect as about 5’5” and 150 lbs.

If you can identify him, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or through the P3 Tips app on your smart phone