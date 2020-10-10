Help ID looting suspect who used ice axe to bust window, steal from downtown Bellevue drug store

article

Bellevue Police want you to take a good look at this guy holding an ice axe.

He`s far from any mountain to climb, but close to getting caught if you know his name.

Detectives say he used the axe to smash his way into the downtown Rite Aid on 106th Ave. NE, just south of Bellevue Square mall, to loot the place during the chaos and vandalism back on May 31st.

"He is able to smash in the window fairly easily and then they enter the store and they take what they want. Well, that is not acceptable here in Bellevue. We are here to tell you that our detectives will come after you if you commit these kinds of crimes in Bellevue. It is absolutely unacceptable. Now, what you can see about this particular individual is a very distinctive top, there's kind of some white along the sides, he's wearing very long, oversized white basketball shorts. The pictures of him are not necessarily super clear, but there's somebody out there that is going to be able to identify him,” said Meeghan Black with Bellevue Police

If you recognize him, remember it is anonymous to submit information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound and you will get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip identifies him. Use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the tip and any photos you may have, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).