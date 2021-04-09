Help ID hit and run driver seen on surveillance video smashing into car in school district parking lot

article

Watch the video below to see a driver of a dark-colored Kia Sorrento reverse out of a spot in the parking lot of the Everett School District building on Broadway -- and never stop -- careening into a car directly behind it, pushing the Volkswagen Jetta past the concrete barriers, ripping them from their rebar and shoving the car into the sidewalk where people could have been walking.

Detectives are hoping you recognize the hit and run suspect's SUV, or can tell them who the driver is, so they can figure out if the crash on March 17th was an accident, or caused on purpose and either way, get justice for the victim, Brandy Harmon. She had just purchased her 2020 Jetta after her last car was totaled earlier this year by another hit and run driver. "Whoever hit me then, spun me 180 degrees. I got out, clearly thinking someone else's injured and no one was around. I waited, you know, 10 minutes to see if someone would come back and no one ever came back," said Harmon.

There was no arrest in that case, but she's hoping you can help detectives solve this hit and run.

Everett Police say they can't make out the license plate from the school district's surveillance cameras, but again, believe it's a Kia Sorrento with a large sticker on the back window.

Detectives also can't tell if the driver is a man or a woman.

Brandy says she's lucky she wasn't inside her Jetta at the time. "It's about $15,000 worth of damage that they know of. My car was brand new, had 26 miles on it when I got it," said Harmon.

If you know who the suspect is, recognize their Kia Sorrento, or have any information at all that could help Everett Police detectives identify the driver, use the P3 Tips app on your cell phone to submit the information or photos to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to the suspect's identity.