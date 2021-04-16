Help ID hit and run driver seen deliberately smashing cars into auto repair shop, trying to confront owner

article

It’s a bizarre and brazen hit and run case in SeaTac that King County Sheriff's detectives are trying to solve.

They are hoping you can identify the driver of a yellow Ford F150.

Watch the surveillance video below that shows him ramming two cars and pushing them into the Wings Auto repair shop at the corner of Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 144th St. in SeaTac.

It happened while the business was closed last Sunday afternoon, April 11th.

The driver used the steel bars on the front of his truck to push a white Ford Mustang halfway through a garage door and bash a black BMW into the building.

The shop owner says he was inside with a friend who could have been hurt. He says the suspect had first come to the front door to confront him. "I called out, I was like, 'Who's this?' He said, 'This is Marcello.' I was like, 'Who?' And, I was puzzled. I was like, 'Who's Marcello? I was like, 'We're not open right now. What can I do? How can I help you? He's like, 'Open up the door. Let me talk to you,’" said Wings Auto owner, Raj Singh.

He says the whole thing is strange. His shop was burglarized and tools were stolen on Easter Sunday and the suspect was telling him that he's the guy who did it.

The owner did the right thing and called 911. He did not open the door. Before officers arrived, the suspect smashed the cars into his shop, doing more than $20,000 worth of damage.

"You know, we see so many of our criminals, they commit their crimes under the cover of darkness, you know, they cover their faces, they conceal their identity. They do these things at night, but not this fella. Boy, he does it in a bright yellow F150, in broad daylight, off a busy street. To me that's a challenge. He's challenging us to find him and hold him accountable for this, so you know what, let's accept that challenge. I'm going to ask Washington's Most Wanted viewers, those that support Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, you know who this fella is. That truck is too unique for someone not to have seen it, or know who the owner is," said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Detectives say the suspect is hispanic, 35 to 40 years old... With a heavy build.

He wore a dark ballcap and a dark nike t-shirt with the name in white and a red swoosh below it.

Again, the auto shop owner says the suspect said his name was ‘Marcello’ and says he has no clue why the man would target and damage his business like that, so let's help give him some peace of mind by getting this guy identified, so detectives can figure out just what his deal is.

If you recognize him, or his yellow Ford F150, submit the information through the P3 Tips app on your smart phone, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to the suspect’s identity.