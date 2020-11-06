Help ID fast pharmacy robbers who quickly jumped counter, threatened worker with screwdriver

article

Tacoma Police are hoping you can help identify a duo who robbed the Hospice Pharmacy in the 5400 block of Pacific Ave. on October 16th, just after 10:30 in the morning.

"These two suspects made a beeline to the pharmacy, jumped over the counter and threatened the pharmacist with a screwdriver. We are very fortunate that the pharmacist was not hurt in this incident. We're asking for the public's help in identifying these two suspects, so they can be picked up and have their day in court. Unfortunately, these type of cases can often go sideways and someone can be injured. We need to get them identified and picked up before someone gets hurt,” said Taoma Police Ofc. Wendy Haddow.

Detectives say the suspects stole numerous bottles of prescription pain medication before running out of the pharmacy.

Detectives say both suspects are light-skinned black males, around 5'10" and 180 pounds.

The guy in the blue beanie wore a black and white printed shirt with a blue jacket and jeans

The suspect in the maroon beanie wore red pants and a black jacket that had white stripes down the sleeves.

If you know their names, or know anything that can help Tacoma Police identify them, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).