Help ID car theft suspect accused of stealing Honda Civic from transit station parking lot

article

Take a good look at this guy in the long, baggy jean shorts with his socks pulled up and tattoos on both of his arms.

He's accused of stealing a car from a transit center parking lot and Pierce County Sheriff's detectives are hoping you can tell them his name.

Detectives say he stole a Honda Civic from Pierce Transit's Tacoma Dome station on Puyallup Ave. at 5am on Saturday, June 27th. The car was later found abandoned in a parking lot at C St. and E. 25th St. in Tacoma.

"People that use transit stations and move around like to steal vehicles to get to their next location, so there's a lot of vehicles being stolen by, probably, very few people, so when we can take some of these people off the street, we put a big dent in the motor vehicle theft problem, so if anybody knows who they are, we'd like to hear from you,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.

The surveillance camera shows this guy's face as clear as day. Someone knows who is and you're going to get a cash reward from Crime Stoppers for helping identify him. Submit his name and any photos you may have through the P3 Tips app on your smart phone. You can also call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous.