Help ID car prowlers seen stealing military equipment from service member’s vehicle

Stealing from a service member of the military will never sit well with Washington's Most Wanted viewers, so for this case, an extra sense of pride for anyone who can help Lacey Police identify this pair of car prowlers.

Detectives say they stole thousands of dollars’ worth of valuables from several vehicles inside the parking garage of the Toscana Apartment Homes on Birdseye Ave. NE on Wednesday, April 21st at around 9:30pm.

Detectives say the suspects smashed a window out of a vehicle that belongs to a service member at Joint Base Lewis-McChord who had some of his gear stored inside. "Military items. Some camouflage backpacks or 'rough packs.' This is often gear that's issued to the soldiers, that soldiers will use in their job, or in the field, so this equipment is not only a loss to the individual soldier, but it's a loss to everybody, really, because these folks are out there serving us and they need their gear," said Lacey Police Det. Eric Lever.

The suspects drove into the unsecured parking garage in a white Toyota RAV4 with a black roof rack on top.

Detectives say the SUV and some features on both suspects bodies are clues that could have identify them. "The woman, if you look at the image of her, it looks like right around her left eye she has what appears to be a tattoo, or maybe a large mole. And, the male, if you look at the image of him, on the top of his right forearm you can see a large tattoo," said Det. Lever.

The suspects are believed to be in their mid-to-late 20s, possibly early 30s.

Detectives say the hoodie the woman is wearing is a Mozzy brand sweatshirt.

If you recognize them, or think you know anything that can help Lacey Police identify them, call Crime Stoppers of South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information and get a cash reward of up to $1,000.