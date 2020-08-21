Help ID business looting suspects seen entering store through smashed windows

article

Bellevue Police are hoping you can help identify two looting suspects who took advantage of businesses amidst the chaos and vandalism on May 31st.

Detectives are trying to identify two men seen on surveillance video entering the downtown Rite Aid on 106th Ave. NE, Just south of Bellevue Square mall.

"The night of May 31st, when we had all the looting in downtown Bellevue, for about a three hour period, you can see a group of people smashing the front windows, the front door of the Rite Aid in downtown Bellevue. Now, what happened over the next three hours is that you had all of these people coming and going as they please, taking what they wanted, completely uncaring about what they were doing and who they might be harming. Now, we've already made a couple of arrests, but you can see these two specific individuals. They're not wearing face coverings. The suspect with the brown hair has an obvious tattoo on his forearm. Can't really make it out, but it's distinct and the other suspect has this wild, curly red hair. Somebody has got to know these guys. They walked in at separate times, we don't think that they're connected, but these two individuals went into the Rite Aid, took what they pleased and walked out the door,” said Bellevue Police Public Information Officer, Meeghan Black.

Remember, it is anonymous to submit information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound and you will get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip identifies any of the suspects or leads to their arrest. If you recognize either of these looting suspects, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the tip and any photos you may have, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).