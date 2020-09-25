Help ID bold booze bandits; one accused of assaulting employee outside downtown Bellevue store

article

Bellevue Police are asking for the public's help to identify four women who entered Safeway on 300 Bellevue Way NE and started stealing alcohol.

"They were very calm. Obviously, this was not their first time, because they did not appear to be nervous and what's even more scary to us is that this was in the middle of the day. This is when your parents and your kids, where you feel relatively safe shopping and here they come in and they do this sort of thing, so for us, this is a big deal. We want to catch these people. We're afraid that this is going to escalate and we want to get these people off the street. We want to make sure our community is safe," said Bellevue Police Capt. Debbie Ingram.

The crime occurred on June 25th, but detectives have not been able to identify them, so they are hoping you can help.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 per suspect for information that leads to an arrest.

One suspect (female in red) assaulted an employee outside the store.

Suspect 1: black female about 5’10” wearing a red Adidas jacket, dark shorts/tights, and a backpack, Black Fila shoes.

Suspect 2: Black female wearing, blue jacket (possibly denim jacket), white shirt/tank top, blue ripped blue jeans, white shoes (possibly vans). She had black hair with brown tips. Her hair up in a high ponytail and was carrying a black grocery bag.

Suspect 3: Black female, dark olive long skirt, black and white PUMA jacket, and had a purple backpack.

Suspect 4: Black female wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans, checkerboard Van shoes, white earbuds in one ear, black Nike backpack, and black hair in a ponytail.

If you know any of their names, submit that information by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or you can send photos and their names through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone. It's free to download and is anonymous. You can also go to www.P3Tips.com.