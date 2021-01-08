Help ID bank burglar who smashed-out front glass door, only got away with rolled coins

article

It was a big, bold burglary for such a small prize.

Tacoma Police are hoping you can help identify a suspect caught on camera using a pry bar to get into file cabinets.

He broke into the Umpqua Bank at the corner of S. Pearl St. and S. 12th St. on November 25th, smashing out the bank's front glass door.

Detectives say all he got away with was rolls of coins.

"This burglar appeared to be looking for whatever he could get at the time and we're just hoping that someone will be able to take a look at the photos. He's wearing a headlamp, a black ski mask and a green hooded jacket. Hopefully someone out there has seen him and can identify him and call Crime Stoppers," said Tacoma Police Ofc. Wendy Haddow.

The number to call is 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce county. It is anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to his identity.