Help ID 'Bald Spot Bandit' seen using credit cards stolen from victim robbed at knifepoint

Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect wanted after an armed robbery with a knife.

I’m dubbing him the ‘Bald Spot Bandit,’ because of the patch of hair he’s missing on the back of his head. He also has a receding hairline.

Detectives say surveillance video from the Speedway gas station at 765 Rainier Ave. S. in Renton shows the suspect using the credit cards stolen at knifepoint from an 18-year-old man on January 17th at 400 E. Denny Way in Seattle.

Detectives say the truck he was driving is the blazing blue 2019 to 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD off-road shown below and it was also spotted in Tukwila, where he used the stolen cards a second time.

"He takes a random person with a knife and demands his wallet, takes his ID and goes and uses it right away. Suppose the guy wants to fight back. Now we've got an assault that goes the wrong way if it should escalate," said Ret. Sgt. Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

If you can identify the suspect, or tell Seattle Police robbery detectives where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. It is anonymous. Submit the information through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone that you can download for free, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).