Help ID attempted robbery suspect who threatened grocery store workers with knife, pepper spray

I realize times are hard, but threatening store employees with a knife and pepper spray to get what you want is never okay.

Seattle Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted for attempted armed robbery at the Smart Food Service store on 4th Ave. S. on February 11th.

Detectives say he hid several packages of meat and spices inside his coat and then tried to leave without paying. When employees blocked his path, officers say he pulled out a pocket knife with the blade open and threatened them, then waved a can of pepper spray in their faces. Fortunately, the can malfunctioned and didn't deploy. Detectives say he dropped the meat, ran out and jumped into the passenger seat of the green 2000 Volkswagen Beetle pictured below.

"He's got some kind of handicap where he limps with his right leg and his right foot turns in quite a bit when he walks, so easily distinguished and here's a guy that turns a simple shoplift into a robbery just by the fact that he produces a knife and causes that fear, so another one we want to get off the street," said Ret. Sgt. Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

In addition to the limp, seattle police describe him as a dark-skinned black man in his 40's to 50's, 5'06 to 5'09" and missing teeth on the right side of his mouth.

If you know his name, crime stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call 1-800-222-tips or use the p3 tips app on your cell phone.