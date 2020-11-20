Help ID armed robbers, one wearing unique 'Dragon Ball Z' jacket, who held up gas station on Halloween night

article

Tacoma Police are asking for your help to identify these two suspects responsible for an armed robbery at a gas station on Halloween night.

At 8:25pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020, they robbed a Shell gas station located in the 8400 block of S. Hosmer St.

The suspects entered the store, displayed handguns, and demanded cash from the clerks.

The suspects are described as two unknown race males in their early 20s, with average height, weight and one wearing a 'Dragon Ball Z' jacket. "It had a royal blue hood and the jacket itself was orange with a black and white emblem on both the front and the back with the letters “Sun Goku” across the back. We are hoping someone out there can identify the subjects. If you can, please call Crime Stoppers, or the Tacoma Police Department,” said Tacoma Police Ofc. Wendy Haddow.

You'll receive up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and charges filed for the suspects in this case. Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or text a tip through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone. All callers will remain anonymous.