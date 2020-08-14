Help ID armed gas station robber who stole thousands of dollars' worth of vaping products, cigarettes and cash

article

Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify a cocky little criminal who stole $3,296.27 worth of vaping products, along with 10 packs of Newport 100s cigarettes valued at $192.60 and approximately $170 in cash during an armed robbery in Wallingford.

You will see what I mean when you watch the video below.

The robbery happened early Sunday morning, August 2nd, at approximately 2:45am at the Chevron store at 140 N. 45th St.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his late teens to early 20s, 5 feet tall, 150 pounds -- and armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

“He points it at him and says, 'Put all the cigarettes in the bag, or I am going to shoot you in the belly' and that's a direct quote. If you watch real close in the bottom of his hand, you'll see that he has an extended clip, which to me means that particular weapon has about 15-rounds capability,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

The suspect took off on foot with the case of vaping products.

If you can identify him, or saw him running down the street that night to a vehicle, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips app on your cell phone to send any photos or info. You can also send tips at www.P3Tips.com.

You will never be asked to give your name.