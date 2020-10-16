Help ID accused car lot crooks detectives say stole luxury SUV from dealership in Tacoma

article

Tacoma Police need your help identifying a pair of accused auto thieves who detectives say stole a luxury SUV from a car dealership.

“We're looking for two suspects who broke into All American Motors located at 6047 S. Tacoma Way on October 9, just after midnight. They stole a black Cadillac Escalade from the business. The vehicle had dealer plates on it, it did not have a regular license plate. We would just like to locate these two, so they can have their day in court, the business can get their vehicle back and we can make sure that this doesn't happen again by these two,” said Tacoma Police Ofc. Wendy Haddow.

The Cadillac that detectives say the suspects stole is a 2015 Escalade like the one pictured below.

Detectives say both men are black and in their 20s, the crook in the camouflage is around 5’9”, 200 pounds and wore a black jacket, red shirt and gray shoes with his green camo pants.

Advertisement

Detectives say the guy wearing the mask weighs around 215 pounds and wore a dark Tommy Hilfiger hoodie.

If you recognize them or can tell Tacoma Police anything that can help identify them, or locate the stolen SUV, submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips app on your smart phone, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).