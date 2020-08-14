Help find large cross stolen from church, ID crooks who took it from atop building's roof

article

A photo from the King County Sheriff's Facebook page shows where a large cross stood atop a church in Shoreline that detectives say is now gone -- stolen from the roof of Saint Dunstan's Episcopal Church near Fremont Ave. N and N. 145th St. sometime between July 7th and 8th.

Detectives say the cross is about five feet tall and is heavy, so it likely took more than one person to move it.

Shoreline Police are hoping someone may have seen it, or know where it is.

If you have any information that may help find the stolen cross, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or through the P3 Tips app on your smart phone. It is anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward if your tip helps lead to an arrest in the case.