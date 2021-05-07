Help answer mother’s plea for justice after son hit, almost killed by vehicle that drove away

article

A mother is pleading for your help after her son was hit by a vehicle in SeaTac and almost killed on March 20th.

34-year-old Cassidy Hanna was found unconscious on the shoulder of the road at 21229 Military Rd. S. That's south of Angle Lake, east of the I5 freeway and north of S. 216th St.

"His head was split open and bleeding on one side of the brain. Compound fracture in his leg. Broken collarbone. Broken ribs and literally left in the road to die," said Hanna’s mother, Lamel.

Detectives with King County's Major Accident Response and Reconstruction Team recovered a windshield wiper and some small plastic lens fragments. Unfortunately, they haven't been able to identify the make or model of the vehicle that hit Hanna.

He has a traumatic brain injury, can't walk and is still in a rehabilitation center where his mother can't visit him, because of COVID restrictions. So, King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer is making a direct appeal to the driver. "The burden that they are carrying in this case weighs a thousand times more than whatever the car was that they were driving. You know that you hit somebody and you know that you took off, or you know the person who did. You are coming out every day and you are looking at a car in your garage, or something under a tarp and you are carrying that guilt. We need to get that burden lifted," said Sgt. Meyer.

There's a lot of traffic on Military Rd. S. It was dark out and there are no sidewalks, so it may have been just an accident. If that's the case, do the right thing and come forward.

"You can't do this to somebody. Hit him down, leave him in the road to die and take off. No, they have to take responsibility for their behavior," said Lamel Hanna.

Advertisement

If you were involved at all in this hit and run in SeaTac on March 20th, or know who the driver is, contact Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).